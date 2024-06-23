Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,643,000. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1,373.7% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1,472.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.93. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

