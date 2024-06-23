Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $687.50

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $687.50 and last traded at $687.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $687.50.

Venator Materials Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $668.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $737.75. The company has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

