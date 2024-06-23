Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vericel worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 8.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $197,000.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of VCEL opened at $45.00 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,495.50 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.14.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $169,046.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $169,046.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $780,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,708,739.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,278 shares of company stock worth $1,721,471. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

