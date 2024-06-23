Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,358,453 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 1,082,584 shares.The stock last traded at $9.16 and had previously closed at $8.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIR

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 677.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $690,532.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,203.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $690,532.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,203.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sung Lee sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $59,419.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,865.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,714 shares of company stock worth $820,997. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 13.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 84,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 35.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 74,704 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 72,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.