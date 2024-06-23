Virtu Financial LLC Sells 21,305 Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in GigaCloud Technology were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $2,803,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 94,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $2,585,027.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,669,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,241,560.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 94,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $2,585,027.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,669,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,241,560.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $29,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,882,792.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,578,698 shares of company stock valued at $53,711,842 over the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ GCT opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.87. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

