Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Shares Down 1.3%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.02. 66,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 88,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Vonovia Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 110.61%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vonovia SE will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Vonovia Increases Dividend

Vonovia Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Vonovia’s previous dividend of $0.42.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

