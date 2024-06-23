Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Shares Down 1.3%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.02. 66,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 88,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.
Vonovia Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62.
Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 110.61%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vonovia SE will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
Vonovia Company Profile
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
