Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
VNO opened at $25.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.08 and a beta of 1.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $32.21.
Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.
