Walden Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $180.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $182.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.61 and a 200 day moving average of $153.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.