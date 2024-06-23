Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,962 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.3% of First Community Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Spring Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 84,759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 54,896 shares during the period. Holland Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 200.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 201.0% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

WMT stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $68.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average is $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $546.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,888.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,687,515.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,888.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

