Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 194.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,995 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,838 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $546.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $68.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

