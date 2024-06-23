Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,546,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,744 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Weatherford International worth $738,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 456,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,670,000 after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 175,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 94,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 84,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of WFRD opened at $116.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.65. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Weatherford International’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total transaction of $1,234,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,049.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

About Weatherford International

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

