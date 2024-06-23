Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,583,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,362 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 6.60% of Mativ worth $54,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mativ by 579.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,713,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,640 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mativ by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,040,000 after acquiring an additional 562,422 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Mativ in the 3rd quarter worth $2,354,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mativ by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 317,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 130,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth $1,640,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MATV opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $933.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.54. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $19.34.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.62%.

Mativ Profile

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.