Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.48% of Thermon Group worth $49,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 44,321 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 99.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,841,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,587,000 after buying an additional 916,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,341,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THR stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $977.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $127.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.19 million. Analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermon Group news, SVP Mark John Roberts sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $97,048.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,182. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Thermon Group news, SVP Mark John Roberts sold 2,910 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $97,048.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,182. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Nesser III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,910 shares of company stock valued at $462,849. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

