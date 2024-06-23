Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,637,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 675,164 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.09% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria worth $51,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BBVA shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE BBVA opened at $9.74 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

