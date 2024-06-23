Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,718 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $57,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $92.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.19. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.