Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,139,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,290 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $53,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,215,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after buying an additional 850,507 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,286,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,333,000 after buying an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

TGTX opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.74 and a beta of 2.30. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $26.95.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 713.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

