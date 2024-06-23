Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673,496 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $61,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,568,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,210,000 after buying an additional 68,974 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,033,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,470,000 after purchasing an additional 562,232 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,607,000 after purchasing an additional 49,928 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,184,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,116,000 after purchasing an additional 335,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 801,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,145,000 after buying an additional 518,715 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,885,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,885,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,361 shares of company stock worth $76,360 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FHI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 1.3 %

Federated Hermes stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

