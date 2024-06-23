Wellington Management Group LLP Has $47.45 Million Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 95,824 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $47,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $9,254,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 904,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,632,000 after purchasing an additional 254,655 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 881,826 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after purchasing an additional 193,769 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth $3,838,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth about $3,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $45,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera purchased 5,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $45,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $22.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

