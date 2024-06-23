Wellington Management Group LLP Has $50.38 Million Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,872,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,945 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $50,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

DBRG stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.96. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.76 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 3.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.58%.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

