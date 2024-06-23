Wellington Management Group LLP Has $50.73 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,973 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 164,102 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.88% of Wintrust Financial worth $50,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,566,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,247,000 after buying an additional 693,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,898,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,823,000 after purchasing an additional 497,065 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,267,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 596,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,338,000 after purchasing an additional 301,528 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.38.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $94.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average is $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $67.61 and a 52 week high of $105.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

