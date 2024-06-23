Wellington Management Group LLP Has $55.34 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $55,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,402,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 150.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Moody’s by 14.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in Moody’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.50.

Moody's Price Performance

MCO opened at $421.89 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $423.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.02.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Moody's Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

