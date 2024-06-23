Wellington Management Group LLP Has $57.11 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 596.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 192,791 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.21% of SBA Communications worth $57,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $286,079,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,838,000 after purchasing an additional 727,163 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,410,000 after purchasing an additional 387,855 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $53,679,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $51,311,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC opened at $194.63 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.06 and a 200-day moving average of $215.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.17.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

