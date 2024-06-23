Wellington Management Group LLP Has $60.64 Million Stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,393,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 5.83% of TriMas worth $60,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in TriMas by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $25.97 on Friday. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.70.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,497.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $161,772.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,443.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,497.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $387,053. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

