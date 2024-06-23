Wellington Management Group LLP Has $61.86 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 114.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.94% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $61,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INDA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 25,969.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 602,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 600,662 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $54.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

