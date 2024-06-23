Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $47.81 Million in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 934,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,811,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,171,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,185 shares during the period. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth about $7,484,000. III Capital Management increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in SharkNinja by 349.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,349,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,369 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 74.56.

SharkNinja Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SN opened at 79.09 on Friday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of 25.84 and a one year high of 80.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 71.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is 59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.95 by 0.11. The firm had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 949.88 million. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.