Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,846,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,572 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $56,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACIW. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 136.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 168,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 31,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACIW shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $37.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.19. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

