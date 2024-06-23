Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 39,514 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,514 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $51,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,110.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $97,867.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,744.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,110.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of 1st Source from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

1st Source Trading Up 1.0 %

SRCE stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.80. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $56.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average is $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

1st Source Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

