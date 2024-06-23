Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 555,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 91,432 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $49,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 24.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter worth $1,236,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 9.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aptiv by 6.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,759,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,078,000 after acquiring an additional 168,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $75.21 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

