Wendy Becker Purchases 446 Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Becker bought 446 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,614 ($20.51) per share, with a total value of £7,198.44 ($9,146.68).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,599 ($20.32) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34. GSK plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.17). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,689.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,626.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,466.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,504.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.78) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($21.92) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,675.63 ($21.29).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

