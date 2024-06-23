West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.20

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and traded as high as $34.97. West Coast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 1,969 shares.

West Coast Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $294.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.35 million during the quarter.

West Coast Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

West Coast Community Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. West Coast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans.

