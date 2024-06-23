West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.20

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and traded as high as $34.97. West Coast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 1,969 shares.
West Coast Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $294.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.
West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.35 million during the quarter.
West Coast Community Bancorp Announces Dividend
West Coast Community Bancorp Company Profile
West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans.
