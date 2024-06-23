WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.77

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 195935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered WildBrain from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on WildBrain from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

WildBrain Stock Up 2.1 %

WildBrain Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$199.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.13.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

