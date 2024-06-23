WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.77

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 195935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered WildBrain from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on WildBrain from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.
View Our Latest Report on WILD
WildBrain Stock Up 2.1 %
WildBrain Company Profile
WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WildBrain
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.