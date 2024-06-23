William Linton Sells 7,058 Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total transaction of C$242,690.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at C$30,087.05.

Empire Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$34.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.80. Empire Company Limited has a 12 month low of C$31.45 and a 12 month high of C$40.69.

Empire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMP.A shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.29.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

