Williams-Sonoma Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, July 9th (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 9th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, July 9th.

NYSE:WSM opened at $303.36 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $117.89 and a 12 month high of $348.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total transaction of $685,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,185,328.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.53, for a total value of $6,370,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,550 shares in the company, valued at $176,959,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total value of $685,732.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,185,328.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,931 shares of company stock worth $18,089,484 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 39.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,118,000 after buying an additional 109,533 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 700.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

