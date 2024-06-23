WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,563 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 1.29% of WNS worth $31,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in WNS by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in WNS by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in WNS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in WNS by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in WNS by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

WNS opened at $53.05 on Friday. WNS has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.04.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.92 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

