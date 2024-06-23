Woodbois (LON:WBI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.42

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), with a volume of 38599855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.47 ($0.01).

Woodbois Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £17.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.73.

About Woodbois

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber trading, and carbon solutions in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, London, and Guernsey. It offers sawmill timber and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

