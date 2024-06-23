Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Workday were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 33.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $74,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Workday by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 38.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.11.

Workday Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $219.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.17. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $17,430,890.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,981,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $17,430,890.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,981,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,713 shares of company stock worth $97,038,313. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.