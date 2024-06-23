Worthington Enterprises (WOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $316.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.70 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WOR opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.04. Worthington Enterprises has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $69.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WOR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

