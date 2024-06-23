XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPEL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of XPEL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of XPEL in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). XPEL had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John F. North bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $96,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,213.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

