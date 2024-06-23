Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 124.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 29.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,656,000 after purchasing an additional 64,930 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Zoetis by 7.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 748,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,216,000 after purchasing an additional 52,448 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Zoetis by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,804,000 after purchasing an additional 196,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $171.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

