Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,334,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,912,000 after purchasing an additional 536,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,730,000 after acquiring an additional 297,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,988,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,804,000 after acquiring an additional 196,771 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $171.09 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.56 and a 200-day moving average of $179.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

