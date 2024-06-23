Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zovio Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.79.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

