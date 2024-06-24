101,621 Shares in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,843,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 524,613 shares during the period. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

HIVE Digital Technologies Trading Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $3.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $353.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HIVE

HIVE Digital Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.