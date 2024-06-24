10,461 Shares in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of TEF opened at $4.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 0.70. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $4.80.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is presently -143.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TEF

Telefónica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.