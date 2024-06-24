1,083 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,889 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.07. The stock had a trading volume of 157,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

