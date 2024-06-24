114 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 114 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 1.1 %

EME stock traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $377.24. 131,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,560. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.26 and a 52-week high of $401.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $371.98 and its 200 day moving average is $304.57.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

