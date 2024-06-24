124 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 14.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,859 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.06.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $311.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.03 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

