12,945 Shares in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $864.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.12. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $16.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.96 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 41.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLR Investment

About SLR Investment

(Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.