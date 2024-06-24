13,375 Shares in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RA. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,481,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,209,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 466,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 111,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $12,980,000.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,500.00%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.