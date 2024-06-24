14,821 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Purchased by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 44.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,047,000 after purchasing an additional 89,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.36. 326,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,759. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.41 and a one year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

