1,529 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Clorox by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after acquiring an additional 33,135 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Clorox by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,897 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Clorox by 78.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after buying an additional 481,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $136.65. The stock had a trading volume of 63,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,935. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.03.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

